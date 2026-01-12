Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is quoting at Rs 16.42, down 2.55% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 10.41% in last one year as compared to a 11.35% rally in NIFTY and a 5.09% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

