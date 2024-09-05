Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Nazara Technologies signs MoU with Govt. of Telangana

Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
To establish AI Center of Excellence focused on gaming and digital entertainment

Nazara Technologies has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Telangana. Through this strategic partnership Nazara aims to establish a pioneering AI Center of Excellence (AI CoE) focusing on gaming and digital entertainment, positioning Nazara as a leader in AI-driven gaming and digital entertainment space and Telangana as a global hub for AI innovation.

The Nazara AI CoE will drive research, development, and innovation in areas such as gaming, interactive media, gamified learning, and other digital content, leveraging cutting-edge technologies like AI, VR/AR, blockchain, and Web 3.0. By fostering policy development, supporting startups, enhancing skills, and engaging global expertise, the Nazara AI Center of Excellence aims to empower a dynamic and inclusive community.

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

