Nazara Technologies signs MoU with Govt. of Telangana

To establish AI Center of Excellence focused on gaming and digital entertainment

Nazara Technologies has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Telangana. Through this strategic partnership Nazara aims to establish a pioneering AI Center of Excellence (AI CoE) focusing on gaming and digital entertainment, positioning Nazara as a leader in AI-driven gaming and digital entertainment space and Telangana as a global hub for AI innovation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Nazara AI CoE will drive research, development, and innovation in areas such as gaming, interactive media, gamified learning, and other digital content, leveraging cutting-edge technologies like AI, VR/AR, blockchain, and Web 3.0. By fostering policy development, supporting startups, enhancing skills, and engaging global expertise, the Nazara AI Center of Excellence aims to empower a dynamic and inclusive community.