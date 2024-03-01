NBCC conducts 24th auction for sale of commercial space in WTC, New Delhi

On 29 February 2024

NBCC has conducted 24th auction for sale of commercial space in the World Trade Centre, Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi on 29 February 2024 as PMC & Marketing Consultant on behalf of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Govt. of India.

The Company has sold a total Unsold commercial inventory of 2.05 lakh sq. ft. (approx.) having sale value of Rs. 827.78 crore, out of which 0.53 lakh sq.ft. area having sale value of Rs. 222.35 crore has been sold to private entities.

Further, as on date, the Company has sold a total unsold commercial inventory of 26.45 lakh sq.ft. through open e-auction having sale value of Rs. 10,675.6 crore.

