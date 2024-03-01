Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBCC conducts 24th auction for sale of commercial space in WTC, New Delhi

NBCC conducts 24th auction for sale of commercial space in WTC, New Delhi

Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

On 29 February 2024

NBCC has conducted 24th auction for sale of commercial space in the World Trade Centre, Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi on 29 February 2024 as PMC & Marketing Consultant on behalf of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Govt. of India.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Company has sold a total Unsold commercial inventory of 2.05 lakh sq. ft. (approx.) having sale value of Rs. 827.78 crore, out of which 0.53 lakh sq.ft. area having sale value of Rs. 222.35 crore has been sold to private entities.

Further, as on date, the Company has sold a total unsold commercial inventory of 26.45 lakh sq.ft. through open e-auction having sale value of Rs. 10,675.6 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

NBCC announces sale of commercial built up space in Delhi

NBCC jumps after signing MoU with HUDCO

NBCC (India) rises on Rs 560-cr order win

NBCC jumps on approval to develop Rs 10,000-cr projects

NBCC (India) Ltd Surges 11.76%, S&amp;P BSE India Infrastructure index Gains 1.64%

Ganesh Benzoplast gains as board OKs preferential issue

Clean FinoChem commences commercial production of HALS series

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Shilpa Medicare gains as Hyderabad unit clears USFDA inspection

Agro Tech Foods Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 3:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story