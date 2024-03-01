Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Clean FinoChem commences commercial production of HALS series

Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Clean FinoChem (CFCL), Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Clean Science & Technology has commenced commercial production of Hindered Amine Light Stabilizer Series (HALS) today i.e. 1 March 2024 at Plot No. D-2, MIDC Kurkumbh, Dist. Pune 413802.

HALS series belongs to the performance chemical segment and will cater to the domestic and international market. The installed capacity of the entire HALS Series is 10,500 Metric tonnes per annum.

