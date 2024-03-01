Clean FinoChem commences commercial production of HALS series

HALS series belongs to the performance chemical segment and will cater to the domestic and international market. The installed capacity of the entire HALS Series is 10,500 Metric tonnes per annum.
First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 3:05 PM IST