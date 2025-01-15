NBCC gains on bagging multiple orders worth Rs 405 crore

NBCC (India) advanced 3.59% to Rs 87.09 after the company announced that it has secured multiple work orders aggregating up to Rs 405.05 crore.

The largest contract, valued at Rs 151.93 crore, involves the planning, designing, and construction of the 'Centre for Advanced Studies' at the University of Delhi, awarded by Hindu College.

Another significant order, worth Rs 118.64 crore, covers the development of facilities at Fakir Mohan University in Balasore. A third order, valued at Rs 84.75 crore, is for development work at Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University in Mayurbhanj.

NBCC also received a contract worth Rs 37.90 crore from Uttar Pradesh Rajya Nirman Evam Sharam Vikash Sahakari Sangh for the construction of a new office building in Lucknow. Additionally, an order for Rs 11.86 crore from the Western Regional Power Committee (WRPC) is for project management consultancy services for upgrading WRPC staff quarters in Mumbai.

NBCC (India) is in business and operates into three major segments, namely project management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.

The company reported a 53.43% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 122.12 crore on a 19.44% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,458.73 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News