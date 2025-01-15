Innova Captab starts commercial production in Jammu facility

Innova Captab announced that it has commenced commercial production at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Kathua, Jammu.

The said facility comprises four dedicated manufacturing blocks, including general, cephalosporin, penicillin, and penum, with a capability to manufacture a diverse range of products in oral solid dosages, dry powder injectables, dry syrup, BFS, large volume parenterals, and respiratory respule products.

With this expansion, the company, at a consolidated level, has a total of five manufacturing facilities with nine independent manufacturing blocks.

The facility has been established with a total capital outlay of more than Rs 450 crore, and with the start of commercial production, the company is poised to benefit from the Central Government's 'New Central Sector Scheme, for Capital Interest Subvention of 6% per annum and GST-linked incentive of 300% of investment made in plant and machinery in 10 years, it added.

Commenting on the recent development, Vinay Lohariwala, MD, Innova Captab, said, We are thrilled to announce the launch of commercial operations at our new Kathua, Jammu facility. This marks a significant milestone in our growth journey, enhancing both our production capacity and product basket. This will also enhance our ability to meet the evolving needs of our customers. This expansion is a strategic step in line with our long-term vision to strengthen our market position and fuel sustainable growth.

Innova Captab is an integrated pharmaceutical company in India with a presence across the pharmaceutical value chain, including research and development, manufacturing, drug distribution and marketing, and exports. The company has three businesses: CDMO (contract development and manufacturing organization) services and products, domestic branded generics, and international branded generics.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 52.8% to Rs 35 crore on 12.5% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 318.20 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Shares of Innova Captab tumbled 6.01% to currently trade at Rs 978 on the BSE. The counter has tanked 22.31% from its 52-week high of Rs 1,259 hit on 08 January 2025.

