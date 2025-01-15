Rabi acreage up slightly, Wheat area rises more than 1%

Indias rabi sowing has edged up marginally. According to the latest data, the area under total rabi crops stood at 632.27 lakh hectares (lh) as on 14 January 2025, up 0.13% compared to year ago level. Area under major commodity wheat stood at 320 lh, up 1.38% on year. Acreage under Pulses rose 0.50% on year to 139.81 lh and Chana or Gram acreage rose 0.81% to 96.65 lakh hectares. Total area under coarse cereals is at 53.55 lh, up 0.33% on year. The rabi Oilseeds acreage stood at 97 lh, down 5% on year. Area of key oilseed Mustard has dipped 5.57% on year to 88.50 lh.

