Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBCC (India) Ltd Slips 4.79%, S&P BSE India Infrastructure index Shed 4.86%

NBCC (India) Ltd Slips 4.79%, S&amp;P BSE India Infrastructure index Shed 4.86%

Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NBCC (India) Ltd has added 13.53% over last one month compared to 2.9% gain in S&P BSE India Infrastructure index and 0.92% rise in the SENSEX

NBCC (India) Ltd fell 4.79% today to trade at Rs 127.1. The S&P BSE India Infrastructure index is down 4.86% to quote at 559.88. The index is up 2.9 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Torrent Power Ltd decreased 4.57% and SpiceJet Ltd lost 4.09% on the day. The S&P BSE India Infrastructure index went up 92.46 % over last one year compared to the 21.32% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

NBCC (India) Ltd has added 13.53% over last one month compared to 2.9% gain in S&P BSE India Infrastructure index and 0.92% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.84 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 14.88 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 176.5 on 05 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 37.51 on 25 Apr 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

NBCC (India) Ltd Surges 11.76%, S&amp;P BSE India Infrastructure index Gains 1.64%

NBCC's subsidiary bags work orders worth Rs 368 crore

Barometers trade with modest losses, PSU banks slide

NBCC, BHEL sign two MoUs

NBCC (India) rises on Rs 560-cr order win

India's Forex Reserves Hit Fresh High Of $648 Billion

Market drops due to geopolitical tensions; breadth weak

US Market tumbles on mixed banks earnings

TCS, Power Grid, Anand Rathi Wealth, RVNL in spotlight

Market may open near flat line

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story