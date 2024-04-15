NBCC (India) Ltd has added 13.53% over last one month compared to 2.9% gain in S&P BSE India Infrastructure index and 0.92% rise in the SENSEX

NBCC (India) Ltd fell 4.79% today to trade at Rs 127.1. The S&P BSE India Infrastructure index is down 4.86% to quote at 559.88. The index is up 2.9 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Torrent Power Ltd decreased 4.57% and SpiceJet Ltd lost 4.09% on the day. The S&P BSE India Infrastructure index went up 92.46 % over last one year compared to the 21.32% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

NBCC (India) Ltd has added 13.53% over last one month compared to 2.9% gain in S&P BSE India Infrastructure index and 0.92% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.84 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 14.88 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 176.5 on 05 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 37.51 on 25 Apr 2023.

