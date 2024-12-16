Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

NBCC (India) rises on securing multiple orders worth Rs 490 cr

Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
NBCC (India) advanced 2.11% to Rs 101.35 after the company announced that it has received multiple orders from Department of Tribal and Scheduled Caste, Chhattisgarh and PDUNIPPD, New Delhi aggregating to Rs 489.60 crore.

The contract entails construction of Eklavya Model residential schools in Chhattaisgarh at different locations i.e. Bastar, Sukma, Dantewada, Narayanpur, Rajnandgaon, Jashpur for Rs 459.60 crore form Department of Tribal and Scheduled Caste, Chhattisgarh.

The subsequent order includes construction of permanent building of composite regional centre (CRC) at Jamdoli, Agra Road, Jaipur from Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities (PDUNIPPD), New Delhi worth Rs 30 crore.

NBCC (India) is in business of operates into three major segments namely project management consultancy, real estate and engineering procurement & construction.

The company reported 53.43% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 122.12 crore on 19.44% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,458.73 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 3:11 PM IST

