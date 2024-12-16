Volumes spurt at Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd counter

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd notched up volume of 152.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 41.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.63 lakh shares

Avanti Feeds Ltd, Jubilant Pharmova Ltd, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, Oberoi Realty Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 December 2024.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd notched up volume of 152.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 41.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.63 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.43% to Rs.238.31. Volumes stood at 2.85 lakh shares in the last session.

Avanti Feeds Ltd saw volume of 41.59 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.09 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.45% to Rs.665.95. Volumes stood at 2.33 lakh shares in the last session.

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd notched up volume of 10 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.62 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.86% to Rs.1,093.60. Volumes stood at 1.3 lakh shares in the last session.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd recorded volume of 18.13 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.91 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.47% to Rs.1,833.00. Volumes stood at 7.81 lakh shares in the last session.

Oberoi Realty Ltd clocked volume of 30.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.43 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.90% to Rs.2,263.75. Volumes stood at 6.57 lakh shares in the last session.

