Jai Corp Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Angel One Ltd, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd, L T Foods Ltd and Jubilant Pharmova Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 December 2024.

Jai Corp Ltd lost 6.71% to Rs 349.15 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83856 shares in the past one month.

Angel One Ltd crashed 4.34% to Rs 3242.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76948 shares in the past one month.

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd tumbled 3.77% to Rs 1718.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2732 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5831 shares in the past one month.

L T Foods Ltd corrected 3.40% to Rs 418.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 51661 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77146 shares in the past one month.

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd shed 3.33% to Rs 1079.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16762 shares in the past one month.

