Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DCM Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

DCM Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shubham Polyspin Ltd, Heads UP Ventures Ltd, Gopal Snacks Ltd and Parshva Enterprises Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 December 2024.

Shubham Polyspin Ltd, Heads UP Ventures Ltd, Gopal Snacks Ltd and Parshva Enterprises Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 December 2024.

DCM Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 125.37 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 74377 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15659 shares in the past one month.

Shubham Polyspin Ltd tumbled 9.67% to Rs 29.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 73134 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63531 shares in the past one month.

Heads UP Ventures Ltd crashed 6.44% to Rs 11.34. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3717 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11376 shares in the past one month.

Gopal Snacks Ltd dropped 6.14% to Rs 388.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28544 shares in the past one month.

More From This Section

Volumes spurt at Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd counter

Wholesale price inflation comes at 1.89%

Market trade lower; IT shares decline

Alphageo hits the roof on securing Rs 118-cr orders from ONGC

Information Technology stocks edge lower

Parshva Enterprises Ltd pared 5.69% to Rs 170. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 160 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 197 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Air India announces changes in its international routes with new aircrafts

Explained: YouTube influencer fined Rs 9.5 cr for illegal investment advice

OpenAI's 'Projects' for ChatGPT lets you organise chats and files in groups

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex sheds 400 pts to 81,750; Nifty around 24,700; IT, Metal drag; Realty leads

Textile stocks shine; Donear, Siyaram, Mafatlal, Indo Count zoom up to 20%

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story