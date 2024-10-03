NBCC (India) wins orders worth Rs 47 crore

NBCC (India) informed that it has received orders from Small Industrial Development Bank of India (SIDBI) and Ministry of Textiles, aggregating to Rs 47.04 crore.

The firm received an additional sanction for Vashi Redevelopment Project from SIDBI of Rs 42.04 crore.

Further, the company bagged order for operation & maintenance works at International Craft Compelx, at Vasant Kunj in New Delhi from Office of Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles worth Rs 5 crore.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

NBCC (India) is in business of operates into three major segments namely project management consultancy, real estate and engineering procurement & construction.