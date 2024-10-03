Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBCC (India) wins orders worth Rs 47 crore

NBCC (India) wins orders worth Rs 47 crore

Image
Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NBCC (India) informed that it has received orders from Small Industrial Development Bank of India (SIDBI) and Ministry of Textiles, aggregating to Rs 47.04 crore.

The firm received an additional sanction for Vashi Redevelopment Project from SIDBI of Rs 42.04 crore.

Further, the company bagged order for operation & maintenance works at International Craft Compelx, at Vasant Kunj in New Delhi from Office of Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles worth Rs 5 crore.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

NBCC (India) is in business of operates into three major segments namely project management consultancy, real estate and engineering procurement & construction.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 39.2% to Rs 104.62 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 75.14 crore in Q1 FY24. Net sales increased 10.7% YoY to Rs 2118.68 crore in Q1 FY25.

Shares of NBCC (India) dropped 3.41% to currently trade at Rs 174 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Affordable housing supply in India's top 6 cities slows to a trickle

AP TET 2024: Exam started today; check guidelines and admit card link

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex falls over 1,500pts to 82,700, Nifty 480pts down at 25,300

LIVE news: Prisoners of all castes should be treated in humane manner & equally, says SC

Haryana Assembly polls LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Nuh on last day of campaigning

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story