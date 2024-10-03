ITD Cementation hit life high on Rs 1,937-cr order win

ITD Cementation India was locked in an upper circuit of 20% at Rs 644.40 after the firm secured a new contract worth Rs 1,937 for constructing a multi-storied commercial building in Uttar Pradesh.

ITD Cementation India is one of the leading engineering and construction companies undertaking heavy civil, infrastructure and EPC business and operating in India for nine decades with an established presence and expertise in marine structures, mass rapid transit systems, airports, hydro-electric power, tunnels, dams & irrigation, highways, bridges & flyovers, industrial buildings and structures, foundation & specialist engineering.

The company's consolidated net profit zoomed 91.89% to Rs 100.19 crore on 29.95% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,381.49 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp