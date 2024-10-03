PNB records 11% YoY growth in domestic deposits in Q2 FY25

Punjab National Bank (PNB) announced that its domestic deposits increased 10.98% to Rs 14,17,433 crore as on September 2024 compared with Rs 12,77,183 crore posted in September 2023. On quarter on quarter (QoQ) basis, the deposits rose 3.47% in the September quarter from Rs 13,69,916 crore as of June 2024 quarter. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The bank's domestic advances stood at Rs 10,12,169 crore in Q2 FY25, up 11.84% year on year (YoY) and up 2.82% quarter on quarter (QoQ). The banks global advances increased 13.03% to Rs 10,64,411 crore as of 30 September 2024 as against Rs 9,41,721 crore as of 30 September 2023 and up 3.47% from Rs 10,28,682 crore as of 30 June 2024.

As on 30 September 2024, the banks global deposits was Rs 14,59,386 crore (up 11.41% YoY and up 3.63% QoQ).

The bank's global business stood at Rs 25,23,797 crore as of 30 September 2024, recording a growth 12.09% YoY and 3.56% QoQ.

Credit-deposit ratio increased to 72.94% in Q2 FY25 as against 71.89% recorded in Q2 FY24.

Punjab National Bank is engaged in Treasury Operations, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Digital Banking, Others. As on 30 September 2023, Government of India held 73.15% stake in the bank.

The public lender reported standalone net profit of Rs 3,251.53 crore in Q1 FY25 steeply higher than Rs 1,255.41 crore reported in Q1 FY24. Total income grew by 12.5% year on year (YoY) to Rs 32,165.95 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

Shares of Punjab National Bank rose 0.52% to Rs 105.70 on the BSE.

