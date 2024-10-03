Knowledge Marine wins work order for Dredging Corporation of India

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works has been awarded a work order by the Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) for the maintenance dredging and salvaging work at Kandla Port. The contract is for a period of three years and is valued at Rs 17.77 crore.

The scope of the contract at Kandla Port comprises two distinct activities. The first involves maintaining water depths at cargo berths and oil jetties for a period of 3 years by removing accumulated silt and sediments to meet the project's design specifications. The second involves salvaging materials such as wooden logs, concrete pieces, mixed scrap, and iron scrap from the seabed during dredging operations. The company has secured its first-ever salvaging contract, marking a significant milestone in expanding its expertise within the dredging segment and strengthening its capabilities in complex marine projects.