Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Knowledge Marine wins work order for Dredging Corporation of India

Knowledge Marine wins work order for Dredging Corporation of India

Image
Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works has been awarded a work order by the Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) for the maintenance dredging and salvaging work at Kandla Port. The contract is for a period of three years and is valued at Rs 17.77 crore.

The scope of the contract at Kandla Port comprises two distinct activities. The first involves maintaining water depths at cargo berths and oil jetties for a period of 3 years by removing accumulated silt and sediments to meet the project's design specifications. The second involves salvaging materials such as wooden logs, concrete pieces, mixed scrap, and iron scrap from the seabed during dredging operations. The company has secured its first-ever salvaging contract, marking a significant milestone in expanding its expertise within the dredging segment and strengthening its capabilities in complex marine projects.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Why shares of Asia's oldest stock exchange zoomed 55% in 1 month; Details

RBI's new MPC members may have least one favouring rate cut: Economists

LIVE news: Prisoners of all castes should be treated in humane manner & equally, says SC

BPCL and Mumbai Port Authority to launch India's first green fuel ecosystem

Cong govts in Himachal, K'taka and T'gana in financial mess: Kishan Reddy

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 12:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story