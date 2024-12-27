NBCC secures multiple work orders worth Rs 369 cr

NBCC (India) announced that it has received multiple work orders totaling Rs 368.75 crore from various entities.

According to an exchange filing, the first work order, valued at Rs 24.38 crore, was awarded by IIT Roorkee, Uttarakhand, for the construction of the Mehta Family School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. The project includes internal electrical installations, HVAC, firefighting systems, fire alarms, lifts, audio-visual systems, CCTV, and BMS installation, along with development works at IIT Roorkee, Uttarakhand.

The second work order, amounting to Rs 300 crore was awarded by the Varanasi Development Authority (VDA) for the development of the Jawaharlal Nehru Commercial Complex (JLNCC) at Englishya Lines, Varanasi, on a self-sustainable model.

The third order, valued at Rs 44.37 crore was received from Power Grid Corporation of India for the construction and furnishing of a 500-bedded multi-storey Vishram Sadan at AIIMS Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

NBCC (India) is in business of operates into three major segments namely project management consultancy, real estate and engineering procurement & construction.

The company reported 53.43% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 122.12 crore on 19.44% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,458.73 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.62% to Rs 92.65 on the BSE.

