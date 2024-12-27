Thomas Cook gains as arm opens 10th wildlife resort in Rajasthan

Thomas Cook (India) advanced 2.58% to Rs 199.15 after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Sterling Holiday Resorts has announced the opening of Sterling Bagh Ranthambore, its 10th wildlife resort and 7th property in Rajasthan.

The resort is located at Sawai Madhopur Rajasthan, Sterling Bagh Ranthambore offers a unique blend of wildlife adventure and luxury. The resort combines the raw beauty of the jungle with refined comfort, cultural experiences, and bespoke services.

The resort provides a wide range of tailored activities for wildlife enthusiasts and cultural explorers, such as bird-watching tours, treks through Ranthambores diverse flora and fauna, and heritage visits to iconic sites like the UNESCO-listed Ranthambore Fort and Trinetra Ganesh Temple. Evenings at the resort include bonfires, cultural programs, and walks under starlit skies, providing a perfect setting for destination weddings, corporate events, and intimate celebrations.

The resorts restaurant, Sawai, offers a range of Rajasthani specialties, including Jungli Maas, Ker Sangri, and Panchkutta ki Sabzi, along with dishes featuring Sawai Madhopurs famous guavas. The menu also includes a variety of Indian and international options in a wildlife-themed setting.

Additionally, the resorts bar blends the elegance of a British pub with local flavors, offering a selection of fine spirits, cocktails, and fusion drinks like the Toddy Fusion, which combines traditional local brews with modern mixology techniques.

Vikram Lalvani, managing director & CEO, Sterling Holiday Resorts, said, "We are thrilled to launch Sterling Bagh Ranthambore, our 7th resort in Rajasthan. This exclusive retreat embodies Sterlings vision of creating unique wildlife experiences, combining immersive storytelling, cultural richness, and Sterlings signature hospitality to redefine wildlife getaways.

Thomas Cook (India) is the leading omnichannel travel company in the country, offering a broad spectrum of services, including foreign exchange, corporate travel, MICE, leisure travel, value-added services, and visa services. It operates leading B2C and B2B brands. As one of the largest travel service provider networks headquartered in the Asia-Pacific region, The Thomas Cook India Group spans 28 countries across 5 continents.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 37.8% to Rs 64.89 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 47.08 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 8.7% YoY to Rs 2,003.76 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

