Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VA TECH WABAG edges higher after bagging contract worth Rs 700 crore in Zambia

VA TECH WABAG edges higher after bagging contract worth Rs 700 crore in Zambia

Image
Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

VA TECH WABAG added 3.53% to Rs 1640.20 after the company announced that it has received an order worth euro 78 million (approximately Rs 700 crore) from Lusaka Water Supply and Sanitation Company (LWSC).

LWSC is a multi-laterally funded by the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Kreditanstalt f Wiederaufbau (KfW) of Germany.

This strategic win marks WABAGs entry into Zambia, further strengthening its presence in Africa and reinforcing its role as a comprehensive water solutions provider in the continent, the company said in a statement.

Under this DBO contract, WABAG will execute the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of two advanced wastewater treatment plants (WWTPs) a 54 MLD WWTP and a 19 MLD WWTP located in Ngwerere and Chunga, Zambia.

The EPC phase will span 36 months, followed by 24 months of operation & maintenance (O&M) to ensure sustainable performance and efficiency.

Majority of the energy needs of the WWTPs will be sustainably met through green energy sources, utilizing a combination of biogas and solar power.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 500 pts higher at 79,000; Nifty at 23,900; Auto index jumps 2%

This 'Navratna' PSU stock trades ex-date for stock split today; Details

Times when Manmohan Singh was an economist first, a politician second

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE, 4th Test Day 2: Jaiswal-Kohli put up 50-run stand

Manmohan Singh LIVE updates: Manmohan Singh dedicated his life to reforms, says PM Modi

Guhan Kandasamy, head - sales & marketing (Africa), said: We extend our heartfelt gratitude to LWSC for their confidence in WABAG to deliver one of Zambias largest and most advanced sanitation projects in the recent decades.

VA TECH WABAG is a pure-play water technology company. It offers a complete range of technologies and services for total water solutions in both municipal and industrial sectors.

The company's consolidated net profit increased 17.25% to Rs 70.60 crore on 5.30% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 700.30 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Volumes jump at Finolex Industries Ltd counter

Gensol Engineering jumps on bagging Rs 897-cr order from NTPC Renewable Energy

Nifty trades above 23,900; auto shares in demand

Dixon Tech inks MoU with Cellecor Gadgets for refrigerator manufacturing

DAM Capital Advisors make robust debut

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 10:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story