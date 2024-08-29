Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBCC update on sale of commercial built-up space at Down Town Sarojini Nagar

NBCC update on sale of commercial built-up space at Down Town Sarojini Nagar

Image
Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 2:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NBCC (India)has conducted the bulk sale e-auction for sale of Commercial Built-up Space at Down Town Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi as PMC & Marketing Consultant on behalf of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Govt. of India. The project is on self-sustainable mode.

NBCC has sold 100% of Commercial Built-up Space at Down Town Sarojini Nagar. The Company has sold a total Unsold commercial inventory of 3,52,499 sq. ft. (approx.) having sale value of Rs. 1342.28 crore in bulk sale, the same has been sold to private entity.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Further, as on date, the company has sold a total Unsold commercial inventory of 3,64,876 sq.ft. through open e-auction having sale value of Rs. 1,390.92 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Reliance AGM 2024 LIVE Updates: RIL posted record Rs 10 trn turnover in FY24; Sensex, Nifty flat

Govt lowers minimum public shareholding rule to 10% for GIFT City listing

Reliance AGM LIVE news: FY24 Ebitda was Rs 1.78 trn, net profit was Rs 79,020 cr, says Mukesh Ambani

India hands over first payment to Sri Lanka for hybrid power projects

Whirlpool of India stock jumps 7%, hits 52-week high; up 86% in 6 months

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story