Volumes jump at Concord Biotech Ltd counter

Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
K E C International Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd, TV18 Broadcast Ltd, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 29 August 2024.

Concord Biotech Ltd clocked volume of 19.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 33.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 59477 shares. The stock gained 5.76% to Rs.1,705.55. Volumes stood at 47377 shares in the last session.

K E C International Ltd registered volume of 178.76 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.81 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.70% to Rs.917.55. Volumes stood at 2.6 lakh shares in the last session.

Sonata Software Ltd clocked volume of 83.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.75 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.88% to Rs.661.20. Volumes stood at 11.18 lakh shares in the last session.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd notched up volume of 1145.27 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 151.10 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.43% to Rs.51.95. Volumes stood at 104.59 lakh shares in the last session.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd saw volume of 59003 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8194 shares. The stock increased 0.52% to Rs.15,281.00. Volumes stood at 5767 shares in the last session.

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

