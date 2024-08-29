Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Suraj Ltd, Capital India Finance Ltd, Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd and Panacea Biotec Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 August 2024.

Suraj Ltd, Capital India Finance Ltd, Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd and Panacea Biotec Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 August 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd lost 19.92% to Rs 4.22 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 18.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.51 lakh shares in the past one month.

Suraj Ltd tumbled 8.82% to Rs 313.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 24658 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10658 shares in the past one month.

Capital India Finance Ltd crashed 8.56% to Rs 124.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25819 shares in the past one month.

Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd corrected 8.27% to Rs 16.42. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

Panacea Biotec Ltd pared 7.93% to Rs 228. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Reliance AGM 2024 LIVE Updates: RIL posted record Rs 10 trn turnover in FY24; Sensex, Nifty flat

Govt lowers minimum public shareholding rule to 10% for GIFT City listing

Reliance AGM LIVE news: FY24 Ebitda was Rs 1.78 trn, net profit was Rs 79,020 cr, says Mukesh Ambani

India hands over first payment to Sri Lanka for hybrid power projects

Whirlpool of India stock jumps 7%, hits 52-week high; up 86% in 6 months

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story