Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Suraj Ltd, Capital India Finance Ltd, Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd and Panacea Biotec Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 August 2024. Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd lost 19.92% to Rs 4.22 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 18.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.51 lakh shares in the past one month.

Suraj Ltd tumbled 8.82% to Rs 313.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 24658 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10658 shares in the past one month.

Capital India Finance Ltd crashed 8.56% to Rs 124.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25819 shares in the past one month.

Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd corrected 8.27% to Rs 16.42. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

Panacea Biotec Ltd pared 7.93% to Rs 228. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

