Capital Goods stocks edge lower

Capital Goods stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Capital Goods index decreasing 650.69 points or 0.89% at 72789.94 at 13:41 IST. Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Kaynes Technology India Ltd (down 2.64%), Bharat Dynamics Ltd (down 2.44%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 2.32%),Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (down 2.12%),Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 2.05%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharat Electronics Ltd (down 1.95%), Timken India Ltd (down 1.91%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.9%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (down 1.75%), and Praj Industries Ltd (down 1.61%).

On the other hand, SKF India Ltd (up 0.95%), Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (up 0.88%), and Schaeffler India Ltd (up 0.64%) turned up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 374.18 or 0.67% at 55631.47.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 110.11 points or 0.66% at 16599.22.

The Nifty 50 index was up 77.2 points or 0.31% at 25129.55.

The BSE Sensex index was up 283.83 points or 0.35% at 82069.39.

On BSE,1374 shares were trading in green, 2507 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

