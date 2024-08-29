Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capital Goods stocks edge lower

Capital Goods stocks edge lower

Image
Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Capital Goods stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Capital Goods index decreasing 650.69 points or 0.89% at 72789.94 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Kaynes Technology India Ltd (down 2.64%), Bharat Dynamics Ltd (down 2.44%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 2.32%),Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (down 2.12%),Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 2.05%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharat Electronics Ltd (down 1.95%), Timken India Ltd (down 1.91%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.9%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (down 1.75%), and Praj Industries Ltd (down 1.61%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, SKF India Ltd (up 0.95%), Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (up 0.88%), and Schaeffler India Ltd (up 0.64%) turned up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 374.18 or 0.67% at 55631.47.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 110.11 points or 0.66% at 16599.22.

The Nifty 50 index was up 77.2 points or 0.31% at 25129.55.

More From This Section

Utilties shares fall

Power shares slide

Mandaviya highlights government's unwavering commitment to welfare of labour force

Intellect Design Arena rises on joining hands with Wipro

TCS extends partnership with fashion retailer, Primark for next 5 years

The BSE Sensex index was up 283.83 points or 0.35% at 82069.39.

On BSE,1374 shares were trading in green, 2507 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Reliance shares rally 2% on 1:1 bonus issue announcement ahead of AGM today

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty near highs; RIL to consider 1:1 bonus issue, AGM begins

Seeking support for Tamil Nadu's prosperity in US, says CM Stalin

LIVE news updates: Delhi Court extends ex-IAS trainee Puja Khedkar's interim protection from arrest

Jan Dhan Yojana UPA-era scheme renamed by Modi govt, says Chidambaram

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story