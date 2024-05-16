Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NCC Ltd Spikes 3.05%

NCC Ltd Spikes 3.05%

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
NCC Ltd has added 4.57% over last one month compared to 4.29% gain in S&P BSE India Infrastructure index and 0.54% rise in the SENSEX

NCC Ltd rose 3.05% today to trade at Rs 258.7. The S&P BSE India Infrastructure index is up 0.96% to quote at 605.95. The index is up 4.29 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd increased 1.85% and NHPC Ltd added 1.75% on the day. The S&P BSE India Infrastructure index went up 100.83 % over last one year compared to the 19.13% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

NCC Ltd has added 4.57% over last one month compared to 4.29% gain in S&P BSE India Infrastructure index and 0.54% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 45815 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.13 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 277.9 on 05 Apr 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 99.55 on 24 May 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: May 16 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

