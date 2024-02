Neogen Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 92.78% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 11.71% to Rs 164.44 crore

Net profit of Neogen Chemicals declined 92.78% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 14.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 11.71% to Rs 164.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 186.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.164.44186.2512.3416.1711.4424.865.7020.721.0614.69

