Sales decline 6.55% to Rs 37.08 crore

Net profit of Indian Toners & Developers declined 25.59% to Rs 5.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 7.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 6.55% to Rs 37.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 39.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.37.0839.6821.5220.519.309.117.878.155.647.58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel