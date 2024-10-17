Nestle India standalone net profit rises 8.62% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.30% to Rs 5074.76 croreNet profit of Nestle India rose 8.62% to Rs 986.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 908.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.30% to Rs 5074.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5009.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5074.765009.52 1 OPM %23.0124.45 -PBDT1142.371226.76 -7 PBT1020.771115.60 -9 NP986.36908.08 9
