Nestle India standalone net profit rises 8.62% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Nestle India rose 8.62% to Rs 986.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 908.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.30% to Rs 5074.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5009.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.5074.765009.5223.0124.451142.371226.761020.771115.60986.36908.08

