Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services receives credit ratings from India Ratings & Research

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services receives credit ratings from India Ratings & Research

Image
Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has received credit ratings from India Ratings & Research as under:

1 Non-convertible Debentures (Rs 39,000 crore) - IND AAA'/ Outlook Stable
2 Retail Non-convertible Debentures (Rs 10,000 crore) - IND AAA'/ Outlook Stable (The rated limit is interchangeable with retail subordinated debt)
3 Private Sub Debt (Rs 34,500 crore) - IND AAA'/ Outlook Stable
4 Principal Protected Market Linked Debenture (Rs 1,500 crore) - IND PP-MLD AAA/Stable
5 Retail Subordinate Debt (Rs 3,000 crore) - IND AAA'/ Outlook Stable
6 Commercial Paper (Rs 15,000 crore) - IND A1+
7 Bank Loan (Rs 65,000 crore) - IND AAA/ Stable/ IND A1+

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Shiv Sena split, Maratha unrest: How will Maharashtra vote on November 20?

Full list of India's lowest score in Test cricket history at home, overseas

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Auto, financial stocks drag Sensex 450 pts, at 81,050; Nifty at 24,800

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 2: Kiwis strike after lunch, IND 7 down

Delhi Traffic police issues alert in view of Valmiki Jayanti Shobha Yatra

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 12:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story