Board of Sudarshan Chemical Industries approves raising Rs 1,000 cr via issue of securities

Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
At meeting held on 16 October 2024

The Board of Sudarshan Chemical Industries at its meeting held on 16 October 2024 has approved raising of funds of Rs 1,000 crore plus green shoe option upto 25% by way of issuance of Equity Shares or any other eligible securities (Securities) through permissible modes, including but not limited to Qualified Institutions Placements (QIP), Preferential Issue, Rights Issue, Private Placement, Bonds, Debentures, Follow-On Public Offer (FPO), Global Depository Receipts (GDR), Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCB) or any other method or combination of methods as may be considered appropriate or necessary and as permitted under applicable laws, subject to such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required and subject to approval of Shareholders of the Company by way of Postal Ballot.

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 12:48 PM IST

