Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 44.87, down 0.38% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 26088.15. The Sensex is at 85340.46, up 0.13%.Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd has lost around 6.03% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1444.2, down 0.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.56 lakh shares in last one month.