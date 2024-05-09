Neucleus Software appoints Surya Prakash Kanodia as CFO

Neucleus Software Exports said that its board has approved the appointment of Surya Prakash Kanodia as the chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from May 8, 2024.

Anurag Mantri to be relieved from his additional responsibility of chief financial officer (CFO) of the company with effect from 7 May 2024. Mantri will continue with his current position as an executive director and chief operating officer (COO) of the company.

Surha Prakash Kanodia is as Chartered Accountant and a Chartered Financial Analyst.

He is a senior finance leader having more than 20 years of vast and diverse experience in streamlining, reorganizing and integration of finance objectives like forecasting, budgeting, controlling to deliver profitable results. His specialization includes structuring large deals, establishing partnerships, Pricing and contract management, risk monitoring and stakeholder management. He has worked with leading IT Companies in the past.

Nucleus Software is a software product company that provides lending and transaction banking products to the global financial services industry.

The IT firm's consolidated net profit jumped 5% to Rs 40.48 crore in Q3 FY24 from Rs 38.56 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations surged 20% year on year to Rs 187. 71 crore during the quarter.

The counter rose 0.43% to end at Rs 1,342.85 on Wednesday, 8 May 2024.

