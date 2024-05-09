Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Neucleus Software appoints Surya Prakash Kanodia as CFO

Neucleus Software appoints Surya Prakash Kanodia as CFO

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 8:50 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Neucleus Software Exports said that its board has approved the appointment of Surya Prakash Kanodia as the chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from May 8, 2024.

Anurag Mantri to be relieved from his additional responsibility of chief financial officer (CFO) of the company with effect from 7 May 2024. Mantri will continue with his current position as an executive director and chief operating officer (COO) of the company.

Surha Prakash Kanodia is as Chartered Accountant and a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

He is a senior finance leader having more than 20 years of vast and diverse experience in streamlining, reorganizing and integration of finance objectives like forecasting, budgeting, controlling to deliver profitable results. His specialization includes structuring large deals, establishing partnerships, Pricing and contract management, risk monitoring and stakeholder management. He has worked with leading IT Companies in the past.

Nucleus Software is a software product company that provides lending and transaction banking products to the global financial services industry.

The IT firm's consolidated net profit jumped 5% to Rs 40.48 crore in Q3 FY24 from Rs 38.56 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations surged 20% year on year to Rs 187. 71 crore during the quarter.

The counter rose 0.43% to end at Rs 1,342.85 on Wednesday, 8 May 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Datamatics Global Services appoints Executive Vice President and Global Sales Head

Datamatics Global spurts after acquiring Salesforce services provider Dextara Digital

Bandhan Bank appoints Rajeev Mantri as CFO

VIP Inds appoints Manish Desai as CFO

Tata Technologies appoints S. Sukanya as COO

Board of Larsen &amp; Toubro approves change in nominee director

Board of Alphalogic Techsys allots shares on conversion of warrants

Board of Mercury EV-Tech approves acquisition of majority stake in Traclaxx Tractors

Board of Datamatics Global Services approves acquisition of balance stake in JVC

Board of Kalpataru Projects International approves subscription to rights issue of subsidiary

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 09 2024 | 8:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story