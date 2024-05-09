Consumer Durables shares rise

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 292.36 points or 0.56% at 52587.86 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (up 1.47%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.65%), Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 0.57%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.47%), Havells India Ltd (up 0.46%), and Voltas Ltd (up 0.15%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, V I P Industries Ltd (down 0.72%), Blue Star Ltd (down 0.63%), and Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 0.44%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 222.49 or 0.3% at 73243.9.

The Nifty 50 index was down 63.15 points or 0.28% at 22239.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 8.68 points or 0.02% at 46185.48.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 14.73 points or 0.1% at 14040.26.

On BSE,1659 shares were trading in green, 1160 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

