Tata Power Q4 PAT jumps 11% YoY to Rs 1,046 cr

Tata Power Company said that its consolidated net profit increased 11% to Rs 1,046 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 939 crore in Q4 FY23.

Revenue from operations jumped 27.24% to Rs 15,846 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 12,453.76 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

During the quarter, profit before tax (PBT) was Rs 1,537.03 crore in Q4 FY24, up 32.72% YoY.

EBITDA stood at Rs 3,358 crore, registering the growth of 8% as compared with Rs 3,101 crore posted in same quarter last year. EBITDA margin

As of 31st March 2024, the company has 4.5 GW of renewable capacity operational and another 5.5 GW of projects under implementation, taking the total green energy portfolio to over 10 GW.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit surged 42810.10 crore in FY24 as compared with Rs 3809.67 crore in FY23. Revenue from operations jumped 11.5% YoY to Rs 61,448.90 crore in FY24.

FY24 saw the company achieve its highest-ever Revenue and EBITDA at Rs 61,542 crore and Rs 12,701 crore respectively, backed by a strong rising share from core businesses of Generation, Transmission & Distribution and Renewables, which contributed 74% to FY24 PAT compared to 44% in FY23, the company stated in regulatory filing.

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share, subject to shareholders approval

Praveer Sinha, CEO and managing director, Tata Power, said, Today, Tata Power stands at the forefront of India's energy transition with its integrated presence across the value chain. Our clean energy portfolio will touch 15 GW by FY27 and we are committed to supplying round-the-clock renewable energy to our consumers with a mix of solar, wind and Pumped Hydro Storage Projects in our portfolio.

The Odisha Discoms have demonstrated the success of the Public Private Partnership model and are now profitable within a short span of three years. We are well-poised to take on newer power distribution opportunities once they open for privatization.

The rooftop solar business is displaying growth momentum and with a portfolio of over 2 GW, we are well-positioned to tap the increasing opportunities, especially under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana which aims to light up one crore households.

Tata Power Company is one of India's largest integrated power companies and together with its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, has an installed / managed capacity of 14,453 MW. The company has a presence across the entire power value chain - generation of renewable as well as conventional power including hydro and thermal energy, transmission & distribution, coal & freight, logistics, and trading.

