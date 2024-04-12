Neuland Laboratories Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd, Quess Corp Ltd, ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd and Vakrangee Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 April 2024.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd surged 8.15% to Rs 6683.25 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2319 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2170 shares in the past one month.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd spiked 6.50% to Rs 694.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76907 shares in the past one month.

Quess Corp Ltd soared 6.46% to Rs 614.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 69148 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27264 shares in the past one month.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd added 6.10% to Rs 980. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23772 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6506 shares in the past one month.

Vakrangee Ltd exploded 6.07% to Rs 25.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 25.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

