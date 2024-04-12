Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reserve money contracts 1.5% on week

Reserve money contracts 1.5% on week

Last Updated : Apr 12 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation rose 0.5% on the week to stand at Rs 35.31 lakh crore as on April 5, 2023. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money contracted 1.46% on the week at Rs 46.13 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 3.4% on a year ago basis compared to 7.6% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has edged up 0.5% so far while the reserve money has contracted by 1.5%.

First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 11:56 AM IST

