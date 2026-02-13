Transrail Lighting wins new orders of Rs 2,350 cr

Transrail Lighting has secured new orders aggregating to Rs 2,350 crore, primarily in the domestic T&D segment along with a Civil order and select wins in Poles & Lighting.

With these additions, the Company's cumulative order inflows for FY26 have crossed Rs 7,980 crore, reflecting strong and sustained momentum across its core business segments.

The Company also holds an L1 position of over Rs 800 crore and maintains a healthy bidding pipeline across both domestic and international markets. Strong orderbook and bidding pipeline strengthens growth outlook for the Company.

