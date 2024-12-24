Newgen Software Tech bags $2.27 Mn order from international client

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Newgen Software Technologies has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary in Saudi Arabia has received a purchase order valued at $22,66,667 from an international client.

According to an exchange filing, the order has been awarded by an international entity and is set to be executed within a year. The company also clarified that this transaction does not qualify as a related party transaction.

Newgen Software Technologies is the leading provider of a unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, and communication management capabilities. Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen's industry-recognized low code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. From onboarding to service requests, lending to underwriting, and for many more use cases across industries.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 47.2% to Rs 70.33 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 47.79 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 23.2% YoY to Rs 361.16 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

The scrip shed 0.43% to Rs 1,580 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 2:37 PM IST

