Volumes soar at Tata Investment Corporation Ltd counter

Finolex Cables Ltd, Tata Chemicals Ltd, Amber Enterprises India Ltd, Honeywell Automation India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 December 2024.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 19.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 34.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 57799 shares. The stock gained 6.94% to Rs.6,980.40. Volumes stood at 23958 shares in the last session.

Finolex Cables Ltd saw volume of 18.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.63 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.16% to Rs.1,246.05. Volumes stood at 1.35 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Chemicals Ltd registered volume of 35.43 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.56 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.81% to Rs.1,073.65. Volumes stood at 2.71 lakh shares in the last session.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd notched up volume of 44.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.83 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.86% to Rs.7,312.40. Volumes stood at 32.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Honeywell Automation India Ltd clocked volume of 52282 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8663 shares. The stock gained 1.08% to Rs.41,086.40. Volumes stood at 6056 shares in the last session.

