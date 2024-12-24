Volumes soar at Tata Investment Corporation Ltd counter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Dec 24 2024
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 19.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 34.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 57799 shares

Finolex Cables Ltd, Tata Chemicals Ltd, Amber Enterprises India Ltd, Honeywell Automation India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 December 2024.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 19.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 34.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 57799 shares. The stock gained 6.94% to Rs.6,980.40. Volumes stood at 23958 shares in the last session.

Finolex Cables Ltd saw volume of 18.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.63 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.16% to Rs.1,246.05. Volumes stood at 1.35 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Chemicals Ltd registered volume of 35.43 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.56 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.81% to Rs.1,073.65. Volumes stood at 2.71 lakh shares in the last session.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd notched up volume of 44.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.83 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.86% to Rs.7,312.40. Volumes stood at 32.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Honeywell Automation India Ltd clocked volume of 52282 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8663 shares. The stock gained 1.08% to Rs.41,086.40. Volumes stood at 6056 shares in the last session.

Dec 24 2024

