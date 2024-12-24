Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Power shares fall

Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Power stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Power index falling 53.74 points or 0.76% at 7011.01 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, Torrent Power Ltd (down 3.07%), Siemens Ltd (down 2.95%),JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.97%),CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 1.94%),ABB India Ltd (down 1.56%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.9%), Adani Power Ltd (down 0.61%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 0.36%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 0.19%).

On the other hand, Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 1.08%), NTPC Ltd (up 0.31%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.04%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 128.72 or 0.23% at 54946.63.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 11.52 points or 0.07% at 15893.95.

The Nifty 50 index was down 1 points or 0% at 23752.44921875.

The BSE Sensex index was down 28.36 points or 0.04% at 78511.81.

On BSE,2009 shares were trading in green, 1914 were trading in red and 122 were unchanged.

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

