Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Consumer Durables index falling 276.95 points or 0.43% at 64212.87 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (up 1.33%), Titan Company Ltd (up 1.21%), Voltas Ltd (up 1.16%), Blue Star Ltd (up 1%), Supreme Industries Ltd (up 0.07%), and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.04%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 2.37%), Havells India Ltd (up 0.81%), and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.68%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 128.72 or 0.23% at 54946.63.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 11.52 points or 0.07% at 15893.95.

The Nifty 50 index was down 1 points or 0% at 23752.44921875.

The BSE Sensex index was down 28.36 points or 0.04% at 78511.81.

On BSE,2009 shares were trading in green, 1914 were trading in red and 122 were unchanged.

