Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Metal index decreasing 296.48 points or 0.99% at 29576.62 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (down 2.21%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 1.81%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 1.73%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.45%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 1.31%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NMDC Ltd (down 1.29%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.28%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 0.74%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.34%).

On the other hand, Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 0.96%), Coal India Ltd (up 0.39%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.25%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 128.72 or 0.23% at 54946.63.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 11.52 points or 0.07% at 15893.95.

The Nifty 50 index was down 1 points or 0% at 23752.44921875.

Also Read

The BSE Sensex index was down 28.36 points or 0.04% at 78511.81.

On BSE,2009 shares were trading in green, 1914 were trading in red and 122 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News