Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks edge lower

Image
Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Metal index decreasing 296.48 points or 0.99% at 29576.62 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (down 2.21%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 1.81%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 1.73%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.45%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 1.31%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NMDC Ltd (down 1.29%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.28%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 0.74%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.34%).

On the other hand, Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 0.96%), Coal India Ltd (up 0.39%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.25%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 128.72 or 0.23% at 54946.63.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 11.52 points or 0.07% at 15893.95.

The Nifty 50 index was down 1 points or 0% at 23752.44921875.

Also Read

Israel intercepts projectile launched from Yemen, former hostage dies

LIVE news: Congress moves Supreme Court over election conduct rules tweak

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 50 pts lower at 78,450; Metal, IT, Financials drag, FMCG, Auto gain

SP, BSP, Cong used Ambedkar's ideals solely for votebank politics: UP Dy CM

Mosque survey report almost complete, will be filed in Jan: Sambhal court

The BSE Sensex index was down 28.36 points or 0.04% at 78511.81.

On BSE,2009 shares were trading in green, 1914 were trading in red and 122 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty pare gains; metal shares lose sheen

Gulf Oil Lubricants India partners with Nayara Energy

Knowledge Marine gains after board OKs stock split proposal

Den Networks Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Indices trade with limited gains; European mrkt advance

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story