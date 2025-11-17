Ganga Papers India standalone net profit declines 8.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.17% to Rs 70.60 crore

Net profit of Ganga Papers India declined 8.82% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.17% to Rs 70.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 57.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.70.6057.322.522.581.010.930.420.380.310.34

