NHPC Ltd has added 7.13% over last one month compared to 4.57% gain in BSE Utilities index and 1.13% drop in the SENSEX

NHPC Ltd gained 2.06% today to trade at Rs 78.25. The BSE Utilities index is up 0.4% to quote at 5523.88. The index is up 4.57 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Denta Water & Infra Solutions Ltd increased 2% and NTPC Green Energy Ltd added 1.68% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went up 7.62 % over last one year compared to the 4.7% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

NHPC Ltd has added 7.13% over last one month compared to 4.57% gain in BSE Utilities index and 1.13% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 51009 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.71 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 92.3 on 09 Jun 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 68.66 on 02 Mar 2026.