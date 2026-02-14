Nicco Parks & Resorts consolidated net profit declines 81.07% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 30.20% to Rs 13.20 croreNet profit of Nicco Parks & Resorts declined 81.07% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 30.20% to Rs 13.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales13.2018.91 -30 OPM %-1.8926.97 -PBDT1.596.97 -77 PBT0.986.38 -85 NP0.924.86 -81
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content