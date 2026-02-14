Nicco Parks & Resorts consolidated net profit declines 81.07% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 30.20% to Rs 13.20 crore

Net profit of Nicco Parks & Resorts declined 81.07% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 30.20% to Rs 13.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.13.2018.91-1.8926.971.596.970.986.380.924.86

