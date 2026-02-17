Nifty above 25,700 level; IT shares advance

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 202.96 points or 0.24% to 83,480.11. The Nifty 50 index rose 39.95 points or 0.16% to 25,721.45.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.32% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.84%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,435 shares rose and 1,139 shares fell. A total of 208 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index rose 2.02% to 33,397.85. The index added 2.19% in the two consecutive trading sessions.
Persistent Systems (up 2.43%), Coforge (up 2.41%), HCL Technologies (up 1.92%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 1.73%), Wipro (up 1.47%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.38%), Mphasis (up 1.34%), LTIMindtree (up 1.21%) and Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.2%) rose.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Highway Infrastructure soared 6.82% after the company said it has secured a contract from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for toll operations on key stretches of the VadodaraMumbai Expressway in Gujarat.
Infosys advanced 2.83% after the company announced a strategic collaboration with Anthropic, an AI safety and research company, to develop and deliver advanced enterprise AI solutions to companies across industries.
