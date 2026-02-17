Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty above 25,700 level; IT shares advance

Nifty above 25,700 level; IT shares advance

Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 10:51 AM IST
The domestic equity indices traded with modest gains in the morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,700 level. IT shares extended gains for the second consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 202.96 points or 0.24% to 83,480.11. The Nifty 50 index rose 39.95 points or 0.16% to 25,721.45.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.32% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.84%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,435 shares rose and 1,139 shares fell. A total of 208 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index rose 2.02% to 33,397.85. The index added 2.19% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

Persistent Systems (up 2.43%), Coforge (up 2.41%), HCL Technologies (up 1.92%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 1.73%), Wipro (up 1.47%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.38%), Mphasis (up 1.34%), LTIMindtree (up 1.21%) and Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.2%) rose.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Highway Infrastructure soared 6.82% after the company said it has secured a contract from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for toll operations on key stretches of the VadodaraMumbai Expressway in Gujarat.

Infosys advanced 2.83% after the company announced a strategic collaboration with Anthropic, an AI safety and research company, to develop and deliver advanced enterprise AI solutions to companies across industries.

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

