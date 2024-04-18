Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty April futures trade at premium

Nifty April futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NSE India VIX climbed 3.36% as shares tumbled.

The Nifty April 2024 futures closed at 22,080.90, a premium of 85.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing 21,995.85 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 152.05 points or 0.69% to 21,995.85.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 3.36% to 13.04.

Infosys, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The April 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 April 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Nifty April futures trade at premium

Nifty April futures trade at premium

Nifty April futures trade at premium

Nifty April futures trade at premium

Nifty April futures trade at premium

China Market ends mixed on geopolitical tensions

Hong Kong: Market ends higher

Australia Market rebounds 0.5%

Singapore Market rises 1.05%

Euro Recovers From Multi-Month Low Against Dollar But Momentum Fades

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 4:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story