Hong Kong: Market ends higher

Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Hong Kong share market finished session slightly higher on Thursday, 18 April 2024, as strength in insurers, casino operators and banks boosted the benchmark. At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index advanced by 134.03 points, or 0.82%, to 16.385.87. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index grew 54.17 points, or 0.94%, to 5,803.86.

Shares of banks and insurance companies were higher on bargain hunting, with AIA rallied 2.2% to HK$47.85 and its peer Ping An added 4.1% to HK$31.40.

Among other blue ships, Tencent appreciated 1.2% to HK$304.40, NetEase climbed 1.3% to HK$142.90. Chip maker SMIC jumped 2.4%, inspired by TSMCs strong profit projection for the first quarter.

Bucking the market trend, PetroChina declined 1.5% to HK$7.32 and CNOOC retreated 2.2% to HK$18.40. Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment dropped 0.4% to HK$34.05 and Sands China lost 0.8% to HK$18.88

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

