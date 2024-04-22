Nifty April futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX tumbled 5.62% as shares advanced.

The Nifty April 2024 futures closed at 22,393.35, a premium of 56.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,336.40 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 gained 189.40 points or 0.86% to 22,336.40.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 5.62% to 12.70.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Ink were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The April 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 April 2024.

