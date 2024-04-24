Nifty April futures trade at premium

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty April 2024 futures closed at 22,420, a premium of 17.6 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,402.40 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 34.40 points or 0.15% to 22,402.40.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.78% to 10.28.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The April 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 April 2024.

