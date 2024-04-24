Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty April futures trade at premium

Nifty April futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty April 2024 futures closed at 22,420, a premium of 17.6 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,402.40 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 34.40 points or 0.15% to 22,402.40.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.78% to 10.28.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The April 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 April 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Nifty April futures trade at premium

Nifty April futures trade at premium

Nifty April futures trade at premium

Nifty April futures trade at premium

Nifty April futures trade at premium

Singapore Market rises 0.62%

Barometers advance for 4th day; Nifty ends above 22,400

Board of ASK Automotive approves JV with AISIN Group Companies

DCB Bank spurts after Q4 PAT climbs 10% YoY to Rs 156 cr

Board of Nippon Life India Asset Mgt. recommends final dividend

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story