Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AU Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 12.69% in the March 2024 quarter

AU Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 12.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Total Operating Income rise 24.38% to Rs 2829.50 crore

Net profit of AU Small Finance Bank declined 12.69% to Rs 370.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 424.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 24.38% to Rs 2829.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2274.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.48% to Rs 1534.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1427.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 28.63% to Rs 10554.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8205.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income2829.502274.85 24 10554.718205.41 29 OPM %51.9055.33 -54.2756.19 - PBDT531.64530.04 0 2076.231864.64 11 PBT531.64530.04 0 2076.231864.64 11 NP370.74424.63 -13 1534.721427.93 7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Financials stocks edge higher

Equitas Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 9.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Accelya Solutions India standalone net profit declines 79.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Rajnish Retail standalone net profit declines 13.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Tanfac Industries standalone net profit declines 43.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Equitas SFB records 9% YoY growth in Q4 PAT; GNPA rise by Rs 97.32 crore

Nifty April futures trade at premium

Singapore Market rises 0.62%

Barometers advance for 4th day; Nifty ends above 22,400

Board of ASK Automotive approves JV with AISIN Group Companies

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 4:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story