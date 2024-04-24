AU Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 12.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 24.38% to Rs 2829.50 crore

Net profit of AU Small Finance Bank declined 12.69% to Rs 370.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 424.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 24.38% to Rs 2829.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2274.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.48% to Rs 1534.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1427.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 28.63% to Rs 10554.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8205.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

